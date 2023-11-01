FloydFest 24-Horizon announces initial lineup for 2024 return

FloydFest 24 -Horizon has announced the first round of performers that are slated to appear next July 24th through the 28th at its new home off US 221 in the Floyd County town of Check. Among the names announced today are Sierra Hull, Circles Around the Sun, Sierra Ferrell, Caitlyn Krisko and the Broadcast and local favorite The Jared Stout Band. Remaining tickets for FloydFest 24 go on sale today; availability is limited since the majority of patrons who had tickets for this summer’s canceled Festival – after the new site wasn’t ready – rolled them over to next year. FloydFest promises future announcements will include “more headliners.” Sam Calhoun is Chief Operating Officer for Across-the-Way Productions:

Today’s announcement: • Sierra Hull • Circles Around the Sun • Maggie Rose • Orgone • Sons of the East • The Hip Abduction • The Heavy Heavy • Town Mountain • Cat Clyde • The Vegabonds • Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast • Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers • Sexbruise? • The Wilson Springs Hotel • Palmyra (FF22 On-the-Rise Winner) • The Jared Stout Band (FF22 On-the-Rise Runner-Up)

