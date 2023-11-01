Congressman Ben Cline live: Israel, budget funding and Speaker Mike Johnson

| By

A former Delegate himself, 6th District Republican Congressman Ben Cline took a minute away from discussing Israel, the budget funding bills and new speaker of the House Mike Johnson live on-air this morning to talk about Governor Youngkin and the upcoming Virginia state elections next Tuesday – in a General Assembly that currently has split Chambers:

Cline tells WFIR he thinks all of the appropriation bills for fiscal year 2024 will pass in the GOP-majority House by November 17, although Republicans may seek funding cuts in social programs that the Democrat-led Senate is likely to reject. Hear the complete conversation with congressman Ben Cline below: