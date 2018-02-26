Floyd woman killed when van, dump truck collide head-on

A 19-year-old Floyd woman was killed today when the van she was driving crossed the center line and ran head-on into an oncoming dump truck. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on State Route 8 in the Riner area. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

From the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: At 08:23 a.m. this morning our office received a call about a motor vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Riner Road (Rte 8) and Larkspur Circle in Montgomery County. The crash involved two vehicles, a 2000 Dodge Caravan and a dump truck. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that the driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 19 year old female from Floyd VA, ran out of the roadway losing control of the vehicle which then crossed the center line striking the dump truck which was travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the mini-van was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck did not appear to have suffered serious injury. The investigation is on-going.