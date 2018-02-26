Kionte Spencer to be remembered today two years after his death

Brenda Hale with the Roanoke NAACP says 18-year-old Hidden Valley High School student Kionte Spencer “should never have died” at the hands of Roanoke County police officers two years ago today – although they were cleared of any charges after it appeared Spencer was holding a weapon he wouldn’t drop. This afternoon at 5:30 at the Cave Spring post office near where Spencer was shot, there’s a memorial service planned. Hale also wants the county to hand off any officer-involved shooting cases to an outside agency for investigation – saying that policy has worked well for the Roanoke City police department.

