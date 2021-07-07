“Project Forward” to provide children with new shoes

Starting with an event next month, Fleet Feet Roanoke will start distributing new running shoes (and socks) to as many as 8000 children in the Roanoke City Public School system identified as economically disadvantaged. They’ve raised $55,000 of the $240,000 needed to purchase those shoes at a deep discount from the manufacturers. See the Fleet Feet Roanoke website or the Facebook page to make a donation, or the link below. Each $30 donation pays for one pair of shoes. Robin Lewis with Fleet Feet Roanoke says its an initiative for their non-profit, “Project Forward.”

Donate here:

https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/roanoke/projectforward