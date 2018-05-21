Flash Flood Warning for Roanoke area

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Central Roanoke County in west central Virginia…The City of Salem in west central Virginia…The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia…
Until 915 PM EDT
* At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to
begin shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Roanoke…
Salem…
Vinton…
Hollins…
and Cave Spring.
This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and
Roanoke Regional Airport.
Recommended actions
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,
including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service
by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports and
pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service
Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding,
including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service
by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports and
pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service
Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.