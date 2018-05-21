Flash Flood Warning for Roanoke area

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Central Roanoke County in west central Virginia…The City of Salem in west central Virginia…The City of Roanoke in west central Virginia…

Until 915 PM EDT

* At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to

begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Roanoke…

Salem…

Vinton…

Hollins…

and Cave Spring.

This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and

Roanoke Regional Airport.