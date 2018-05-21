Hunter brings Garland complaint to City Council meeting

| By

Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter took his complaint about developer and council member John Garland to this afternoon’s City Council meeting – alleging that Garland has indulged in unethical and perhaps criminal behavior in his attempts to buy up properties on 11th Street northwest. Hunter says he has filed a complaint with the Commonwealth’s Attorney office; based on that, City Attorney Dan Callahan told Mayor Sherman Lea that Council should not pursue the matter further until that office evaluates the complaint.

5-21 Hunter#1-WEB