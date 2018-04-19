Five hikers call for help as darkness sets in; all safely rescued

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews brought five lost hikers to safety Wednesday night from the Dragon’s Tooth Trail. Officials say rescue personnel got the call as darkness was setting in, and they needed close to three hours to locate the hikers and bring them safely back. There are no injuries reported.

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: Crews were dispatched to the Dragon ’s Tooth Trail in Roanoke County at about 8 p.m. last night for lost hikers. It took career and volunteer rescue personnel nearly three hours to locate the five adult hikers and escort them down the trail to the parking area. The hikers were not injured. This time of year is a great time for day hiking, and we encourage day-hikers to follow these safety tips.

Use the following checklist to make sure your backpack is packed with everything you will need: