Five hikers call for help as darkness sets in; all safely rescued

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews brought five lost hikers to safety Wednesday night from the Dragon’s Tooth Trail. Officials say rescue personnel got the call as darkness was setting in, and they needed close to three hours to locate the hikers and bring them safely back. There are no injuries reported.
From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: Crews were dispatched to the Dragon ’s Tooth Trail in Roanoke County at about 8 p.m. last night for lost hikers. It took career and volunteer rescue personnel nearly three hours to locate the five adult hikers and escort them down the trail to the parking area. The hikers were not injured. This time of year is a great time for day hiking, and we encourage day-hikers to follow these safety tips.
- Wear closed-toe shoes
- Warm layers (depending on season/location/elevation)
- Water (at least 1 liter per person, more if your hike is long or hot)
- Snacks
- Whistle for each hiker
- Map of the trail
- Sunscreen and sunglasses
- Garbage bag
- Cell phone with extra charger
- Rain jacket or poncho for each hiker
- First aid kit adapted for young hikers – include bandages, children’s Tylenol, tweezers, gloves, blister treatment, and any personal medications
- Hike during daylight hours only and research how long the roundtrip hike will take