First rescue squad of its kind in country recognized in Roanoke

Another historical marker was unveiled this morning honoring a rescue crew – this one on Luck Avenue in downtown Roanoke. Founded in 1928, the Roanoke Life Saving and First Aid Crew was organized by Julian Stanley Wise and is recognized as the first independent, all-volunteer rescue squad in the country. Former Roanoke Mayor Nelson Harris researched the background and applied for the state historical marker on the First Aid Crew. He’s written numerous books on Roanoke’s history. (Last week another marker recognizing a former Gainsboro crew was also unveiled). Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb says it took a few years to catch on:

