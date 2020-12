First Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives at Carilion

Carilion Clinic in Roanoke received its first Pfizer vaccine shipment of 4000 doses at 1pm today. Chair of Medicine Dr. Paul Skolnik is hopeful that the first Pfizer shipment will cover all of “Group 1-A” on the vaccination priority list – which includes health care workers based in COVID units. Skolnik on their initial action plan.

