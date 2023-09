First numbers suggest early voting will be big this year

| By

Early voting is now underway in Virginia, and if Roanoke County is any indication, there will be plenty of people marking their ballots well ahead of election day. The number of absentee ballots already mailed out is around 3,500 — well above the figure when early voting began in the last two years. In addition, initial in-person voting was well above recent years. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: