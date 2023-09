Suspect arrested in Hershberger Road NW shooting

| By

Roanoke Police have arrested 26 year old Marquest Hairston of Roanoke and charged him with two counts of Malicious Wounding after a shooting incident where two men were wounded on Hershberger Road NW earlier this week. Hairston was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation and surrendered at the Police Department yesterday without incident. More charges are pending.