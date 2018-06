First Miss Virginia pageant in Lynchburg is last one with swimsuits

The next Miss Virginia will be crowned this weekend, and for the first time in the pageant’s 55-year history, it will not occur in Roanoke. Lynchburg and Liberty University serve as its new home. At the same time, this will also be the final time for a pageant mainstay, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

