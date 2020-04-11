First Floyd County COVID-19 case reported

| By

(CHRISTIANSBURG, Virginia from Virginia Department of Health) – The New River Health District has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in a resident of Floyd County. This is the county’s first case of the illness. The patient is self-isolating at home. Health department staff are conducting a contact investigation, to identify those who had contact with the patient, assess their risk of potential exposure and provide medical and public health measures to protect individuals and the community. To protect privacy, no other patient information will be disclosed.

“Now that we are a month into this public health emergency, COVID-19 has spread to every health district, and nearly every corner of Virginia,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District, “Each one of us must do everything we can to limit the further spread of illness. We know the most effective way to do this is to stay home as much as possible, and practice effective individual precautions, especially for hygiene and distance.”