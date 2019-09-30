Fired-up Griffith blasts House Democrats, impeachment inquiry

9th District Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith says President Trump “could have used better language” in his telephone call with Ukraine’s president that prompted his Democratic colleagues to renew calls for impeachment. Speaking in some of the most animated manners we have seen from Griffith, he said the president did nothing improper in asking Ukraine to look into possible alleged improprieties involving former Vice-President Joe Biden.

09-30 Griffith Live Bite-WEB

Democratic Party leaders in Congress say Trump asked a foreign government to create something negative about a potential presidential opponent in 2020, and among other things, that violates his Constitutional oath.

Griffith appeared live on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

09-30 Griffith Live-WEB