Botetourt County officials grateful for Ballast Point plant; hope to see tasting room repurposed

Published September 30, 2019 | By Gene Marrano

Ballast Point closing day /G Marrano photo

(From Botetourt County, Daleville, VA) Since  2016,  Ballast  Point (under  the corporate ownership  of  Constellation Brands ) has  been  a  key  member  of  Botetourt  County’s  corporate  family.  We greatly value Constellation Brands’  investment  in  the  County  and  in  the  production  facility  that  continues  to operate at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield. We look forward to the possibility of expanding the Botetourt facility through Constellation’s  innovative  growth  and  building  on  the  relationship  we have had for the past three years.

We are disappointed that the Ballast Point Tasting Room and Kitchen has closed; however we are thankful to have enjoyed and benefitted from its presence in both the Botetourt community and the broader Roanoke  Valley. The Tasting Room and Kitchen has served as the venue for regional sporting events, community fundraisers and civic and community organization meetings. It truly has been a hub for all types of activities in our region. Botetourt County leaders hope that Constellation Brands studies and implements any potential alternatives for the future use of the facilities so that the public may again enjoy this impressive restaurant space.

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.