Botetourt County officials grateful for Ballast Point plant; hope to see tasting room repurposed

(From Botetourt County, Daleville, VA) Since 2016, Ballast Point (under the corporate ownership of Constellation Brands ) has been a key member of Botetourt County’s corporate family. We greatly value Constellation Brands’ investment in the County and in the production facility that continues to operate at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield. We look forward to the possibility of expanding the Botetourt facility through Constellation’s innovative growth and building on the relationship we have had for the past three years.

We are disappointed that the Ballast Point Tasting Room and Kitchen has closed; however we are thankful to have enjoyed and benefitted from its presence in both the Botetourt community and the broader Roanoke Valley. The Tasting Room and Kitchen has served as the venue for regional sporting events, community fundraisers and civic and community organization meetings. It truly has been a hub for all types of activities in our region. Botetourt County leaders hope that Constellation Brands studies and implements any potential alternatives for the future use of the facilities so that the public may again enjoy this impressive restaurant space.