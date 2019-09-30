Police: Drunk driver runs Corvette off road, kills passenger

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police Trooper B.D. Williams is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred Sept. 27, 2019 at 6:10 p.m. on Eggleston Road, less than a mile east of Route 622/Up the Hollow Road.

A 1995 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling west on Eggleston Road when it ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road. The Corvette continued down an embankment and overturned.

The driver, Glen E. Lovell, 61, of Christiansburg, Va., Lovell was wearing a seat belt. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The passenger, Tony L. Lovell, 47, of Clinton, Ark., was transported to Carilion Giles Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later that night. Lovell was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was arrested for DUI.