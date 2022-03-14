Fire yesterday highlights importance of smoke alarms

On Sunday, March 13, at 4:26 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 700 block of Brownwood Dr. NW for a reported fire. Units arrived to find fire showing from the rear of the home, and smoke showing from the roof. The fire was knocked down by the first-arriving units with no injuries to personnel or the home’s occupants. Salem Fire-EMS provided assistance. Four occupants, two adults and two children, as well as eleven pets, one dog and ten snakes, were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire originated in the kitchen, and was determined to be accidental. Total damages to the home and contents are estimated at $40,000. There were no smoke alarms in the home. Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds residents that all homes should have smoke alarms. Three out of five home fire deaths are from fires in properties without working smoke alarms. City of Roanoke residents who need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for their homes may contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 540-853-2795.