Fire Station One is reborn on Church Avenue

115 years old and vacant for the past 15 years, the old Fire Station Number One building on Church Avenue in downtown Roanoke is back in business as as furniture retail showroom, with a bistro and boutique hotel soon to follow. A 7000 square foot showroom will allow local furniture maker TxTur to display more of its made-to-order, director-to-consumer “sustainable” furniture lines that are manufactured in Southeast Roanoke City. There’s also an event space where the former Fire-EMS locker rooms were. Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch was at the ribbon cutting this morning: