Fire outside hotel cause determined

| By

(from Roanoke Fire-EMS) No one was injured during a fire at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Valley View Blvd in Northwest Roanoke. When crews arrived on scene yesterday they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished. Upon investigation, the cause was determined to be smoking materials which were improperly discarded into a mulch bed next to the building. In addition to fire damage, there was also smoke and water damage throughout the structure, and the total cost of damages is estimated at $250,000.