Fire in SW Roanoke last night

| By

On January 10, at 8:13 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for reports of a structure fire with possible entrapment. First arriving units found fire showing from windows on the first floor of a two-story, four-unit apartment building. Shortly after Fire-EMS personnel arrived on the scene, the occupant who was reported as entrapped self-evacuated from their apartment. Crews located and extinguished a fire on the second floor of the building. One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No injuries to Fire-EMS personnel were reported. Two building residents have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The fire was determined to be accidental. Damages to the building and its contents are estimated to be $95,000.