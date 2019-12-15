Fire heavily damages Salem home

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 248 Butt Hollow Rd. Saturday night at approximately 8:42 p.m. One firefighter did sustain an injury and he was transported to LewisGale Medical Center by ambulance. The firefighter was treated and later released from the hospital.

The first units arrived within eight minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. No one was home at the time of the fire, but it took firefighters more than an hour to bring the fire under control and the home did sustain significant damage.

Approximately 27 personnel from the Salem Fire & EMS Department (Truck 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Medic 801, Medic 802, Medic 803, Battalion 1 & Fire Medic 1) and the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department (Wagon 9, Air 9 & Battalion 1) responded to the call. Roanoke Fire & EMS personnel assisted by responding to additional calls, while crews were at the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office and there is no damage estimate, presently.