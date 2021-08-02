Fire displaces Roanoke County family of four

NEWS RELEASE: (Roanoke County, VA—August 2, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 9:04p.m. on Sunday, August 1, 2021 to the 6600block of Old Mill Road, in the Back Creek area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 11(Back Creek)found light smoke showing from the front door of single-story home. The house was occupied by one adult at the time of the fire. The fire was brought under control in about 10minutes.The adult occupant and his dog both evacuated safely and there were no injuries. There was smoke damage throughout the main floor of the home. A family of four was displaced and are staying with relatives. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was accidental, started in the kitchen and damages are estimated at $7000.