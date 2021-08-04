Fire destroys Roanoke County home; cause unknown

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the fire from yesterday in the 5800 block of Twine Hollow Road and a cause has not yet been determined. Damage estimates are $60,000.00.

PREVIOUS: (Roanoke County, VA—August 3, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:30p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 to the 5800block of Twine Hollow Road, in the Ft. Lewis area for the report of a residential structure fire. The first arriving unit was Chief 1 who found a fully engulfed single-wide mobile home and marked it a working fire. The single male occupant was not at home at the time of the fire and will be displaced. The fire was brought under control in about 45minutes .The home is a total loss. There were no injuries. We appreciate the assistance of Salem Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate and provide a damage estimate.