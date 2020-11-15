Fire at Roanoke hotel; residents evacuated

| By

UPDATE- A portion of the residents will be temporarily displaced and relocated by hotel management. One firefighter was transported to LGH with a minor injury, and was treated and released.

At 11:41pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 600 block of Orange Ave NE for a fire. Units arrived to find a hotel building with smoke coming from the first floor. Upon arriving, occupants were evacuated by Fire-EMS personnel. After the initial knock down of the fire crews checked for extension. During the search, they found that the fire had extended into the walls and spread to the second and third floors. Due to the extension the Incident Commander marked the fire a Second Alarm, dispatching more units/personnel to assist with fire suppression. The fire is under investigation.