Female inmate dies from COVID-19

A female inmate at a state prison outside Richmond is the first person incarcerated in a state facility to die from COVID-19. The Department of Corrections reports she was 49 and had underlying health conditions that include asthma and Hepatitis-C.

NEWS RELEASE: RICHMOND – This morning, an offender from the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland passed away at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center after battling COVID-19. The 49-year-old offender was admitted to VCU’s medical center on April 4 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on that date. The offender had underlying health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C, and was hospitalized from April 4 until her death. The offender was serving a 9-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny. She had an expected release date in mid-2023. For the privacy of her family and the confidentiality of her medical records, the VADOC isn’t releasing the offender’s name.

The VADOC, with about 30,000 incarcerated offenders and 12,000 employees, currently has 44 inmates and 32 staff with active COVID-19. The agency also supervises about 65,000 offenders in the community through probation and parole.

The VADOC is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health during this pandemic and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for corrections. The agency is operating under a Pandemic Response Manual that follows American Correctional Association guidelines.