FEMA: We had personnel, supplies ready to go in Virginia

| By

The person who directs FEMA in the mid-Atlantic region says staffers were deployed across Virginia in case the call came anywhere for federal assistance. The agency also warehouses all sorts of disaster relief supplies in a warehouse in Martinsburg West Virginia for deployment wherever needed on short notice. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

09-18 FEMA-Virginia Wrap1-WEB