Feds: Roanoke doctor dies days after indictment on drug charge

Statement of United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Jesse R. Fong, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Field Division: Roanoke, VIRGINIA – On Monday, September 23, 2019, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrived at a property owned by Dr. Vincent K. Jones to execute a federal arrest warrant. Upon arrival, agents found Dr. Jones unresponsive and acted promptly to administer emergency, life-saving care and additionally called for medical transport. Dr. Jones was transported to a nearby hospital. He died the next day.

Due to his death, the United States Attorney’s Office today moved to dismiss the September 19, 2019 indictment that charged Dr. Jones with illegal drug distribution.