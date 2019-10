Missing person sought in Bedford County

(from Bedford County Sheriff’s office) Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, Bedford County 911 received a call from a female reporting her husband was missing. She advised he did not show up for work in the Town of Bedford. The caller is very concerned because he has never exhibited this type of behavior before. The man’s name is Gary Chaplin, white male, age 38, 5’8”, 220 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair. Chaplin should be operating a Silver GMC Envoy with Va. registration US RENI.