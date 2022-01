Father of slain WDBJ-7 journalist to challenge Bob Good

| By

Andy Parker, the father of slain WDBJ-7 journalist Allison Parker, recently announced his intention to run against Republican 5th District Congressman Bob Good. Parker, a Democrat, tells Cardinal News, “I’m joining the race because the people in the 5th district deserve better; they deserve someone who understands the challenges that the people face.” Good won his seat by defeating Democrat Cameron Webb in 2020.