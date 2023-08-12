Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On August 12, 2023 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Patton Avenue NW. Responding officers located a juvenile male victim lying outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A second juvenile male was located in a vehicle near the intersection of 2nd Street and Gilmer Avenue NW with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. That teen was also transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the two teens were injured during the incident on Patton Avenue NW. Sometime later, officers were notified that first victim who was located had succumbed to his injuries. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide.