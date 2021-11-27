Fatal shooting in Bedford County home last night

(from Bedford County Sheriff’s Office) On 11/26/21 at approximately 1916 hours Bedford Communications received a 911 call from a female who stated her estranged husband had forced entry into her home armed with a knife, and that he had subsequently been shot. Deputies from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home, located in the 1000 block of Commonwealth Circle in the Forest area of Bedford County, and located a male with multiple gunshot wounds. According to statements made to Investigators, the male forced his way into the residence after the female resident opened the door and attempted to attack her armed with a knife.

A male acquaintance in the home witnessed the attack, retrieved a handgun, and shot the male assailant several times. The assailant, identified as 40-year-old Daniel Wayne Eades of Gretna, VA, succumbed to his wounds at the scene. The female homeowner was not injured in the struggle. Eades’ body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. Multiple knives were recovered from the scene, and the handgun used in the shooting was also seized as evidence. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.