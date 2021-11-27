Update: RoCo police ID officer-involved fatal shooting victim

| By

(update from Roanoke County police) Roanoke County Police Officer-Involved Shooting Saturday, November 27, 2021 — At approximately 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 26, officers responded in the 4900 block of Lantern Street (North Lakes area) in reference to a domestic dispute with weapon. While on-scene, officers set up a perimeter and made multiple attempts to communicate with a male subject inside the residence. He was non-compliant.

At one point, the male unexpectedly exited the residence, engaged with an officer and two shots were fired. The male was fatally wounded. He is identified as Shawn Alan Smith, 52, of Roanoke County. The officer was not injured. Per department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. This incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

(earlier from Roanoke County Friday night) Roanoke County Police are on scene in the 4900 block of Lantern Street (North Lakes area) for an officer-involved shooting. The call came in to the Emergency Communications Center at 7:00 p.m. this evening. This is an active investigation and more information will be released when available.