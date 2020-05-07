Fatal house fire in Franklin County; one dead, one airlifted

| By

A fatal house fire overnight in Franklin County: crews were called out shortly after one to the home on Lovell Lane in the Snow Creek area. Officials a family of five lived there — one person is dead and another airlifted for burn center treatment. No names have yet been released, and there is no word on the cause.

NEWS RELEASE: On May 7, 2020 at approximately 1:00am, Franklin County Communications Center received a report of an active house fire on Lovell Lane [in the Snow Creek area]. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Public Safety responded with Fire and Rescue Units. The house fire resulted in one death and one person being airlifted by Lifeguard to a North Carolina hospital. The name of the victim is not to be released at this time until family notifications are completed.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in a joint investigation with the Franklin County Fire Marshall to determine the cause of the fire.

More information may be released as it becomes available.