Fatal Franklin County crash this morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper M.J. O’Dell is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Oct 8) at 7:22 a.m. on Morewood Road., near Chestnut Creek Drive in Franklin County. A Toyota Camry was traveling west on Morewood Road, at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Melissa Faye Leonard, 25, of Moneta, Va. Ms. Leonard was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. The male passenger was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.