Weekly numbers down more than 10% for COVID hospitalizations

The updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA Medical Center as of today: there are 303 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 93 in ICU’s. Overall that’s a drop of 40 patients hospitalized due to COVID from a week ago, and 16 fewer intensive care unit patients.