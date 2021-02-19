Fatal crash on US 221 in Floyd County today

| By

FLOYD, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper S.M. Chaffin is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Feb 19) at 3:45 a.m. on Route 221, eight tenths of a mile south of Route 721 in Floyd County. A 1997 Dodge Ram was traveling south on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and struck an embankment; overturning and ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Mark Andrew Proctor, 62, of Floyd, Va. Mr. Proctor was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.