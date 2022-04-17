Fatal crash in Franklin County under investigation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Apr 17) at 2:25 a.m. on Route 220, just north of Bonbrook Mill Road in Franklin County. A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver of the Chevrolet exited the vehicle and was struck in the roadway by a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, which was also traveling south on Route 220.

The driver of the Chevrolet and the individual struck in the roadway was identified as Lauren Virginia Davis, 25, of Roanoke. Ms. Davis died at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured. No charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.