Car crashes into Roanoke County home

(from Roanoke County PD) Sunday, April 17, 2022 — At approximately 10:15 a.m., a store clerk called 911 to report a shoplifting incident in the 5500 block of Plantation Road. A Roanoke County Police officer spotted a vehicle on Hershberger Road matching the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle sped away. The vehicle turned right onto Williamson Road and right onto Hildebrand Rd, NW (in Roanoke City) and the driver began running stop signs.

The officer terminated the pursuit but the suspect vehicle continued driving at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing into a home in the 3300 block of Birchlawn Avenue, NW. The suspect got out of the vehicle and after a brief foot pursuit was taken into custody by Police, at approximately 10:18 a.m. An individual inside the home and the driver of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. This investigation is ongoing