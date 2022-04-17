Dawgs eliminate top-seeded Knoxville; move on to semifinals

KNOXVILLE, TN. – The Rail Yard Dawgs picked up where they left off on Saturday night, eliminating the top-seeded Knoxville Ice Bears with a 3-1 win at Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Easter Sunday. Gehrett Sargis, Mac Jansen, and Nick Ford scored for Roanoke, while Sammy Bernard saved 27 shots in net.

Roanoke simply tried to outlast Knoxville in the third period, taking only two shots on net but surviving the 11 shots sent by the Ice Bears. Stead left the net with two minutes to play, but the Ice Bears couldn’t score on their 6-on-5 chances, as Roanoke advanced to the President’s Cup semifinals for the second time in franchise history.

Roanoke will host the Huntsville Havoc for Game One of the SPHL semifinals on Thursday night. Tickets will go on sale Monday morning at 10:00 a.m EST.