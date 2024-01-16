Fatal crash early this morning in Bedford County

(from VSP) BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred today (Jan 16) at 12:10 a.m. on Route 757, one half of a mile north of Route 635 in Bedford County. A 2000 GMC pickup truck was traveling south on Route 757, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and over an embankment, striking the trees. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kohl Patrick Lambert, 21, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Lambert was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.