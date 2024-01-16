Man arrested for shooting on I-581 half a year ago

| By

(news release) At 8:00 a.m. on January 16, 2024, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, served an arrest warrant and a search warrant in the 100 block of Trinkle Ave, NW, in the City of Roanoke. Jefferson Alexander Sanchez, 19, of Roanoke, Va., was taken into custody and charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The charge stems from an investigation which began in June of 2023, where Sanchez fired a weapon into vehicle traveling on Interstate 581 in the City of Roanoke.

Sanchez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Roanoke City Jail. Please contact the Roanoke City Jail for a mug shot if needed. Additional charges are pending. The agencies involved in the arrest were: Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, General Investigation Section, Drug Enforcement Section. Virginia State Police, Bureau of Field Operations, Salem Office. Virginia State Police Special Operations Division. The City of Roanoke Police Department, Gang Unit.

The Star City Violent Crime Task Force. (VSP, Roanoke City PD, Roanoke County PD, Salem PD and Vinton PD).