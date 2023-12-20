Family of six escapes Vinton house fire

(Roanoke County, VA—December 19, 2023) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:49 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, to the 2700 block of Tulip Lane, in the Vinton area, for the report of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival units from Station 2 (Vinton) found a two-story home that was heavily involved in fire from the rear of the house. The home was occupied at the time of the fire by 2 adults and 4 children all of whom escaped unharmed thanks to the presence of working smoke alarms. The family will be displaced. They are staying with family and will be assisted by the American Red Cross Virginia Region. There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighting personnel. The fire was brought under control in about twenty-five minutes. We want to express our appreciation to the City of Roanoke Fire and EMS for their assistance on this fire. This was the second working fire for units from Roanoke County tonight. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.