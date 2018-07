Experienced Roanoke caver has high praise for Thailand rescue effort

The dramatic cave rescue effort in Thailand has captured the world’s attention — not to mention that of people with considerable experience exploring caves. David Socky of Roanoke offered special praise for those who must dive as part of the effort; he says there aren’t that many expert cave divers around, and it is inherently dangerous. He spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

