5 children left alone, rescued from Virginia house fire

| By

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – Five children have been rescued from a house fire in Virginia after they were left alone in a home without working smoke detectors. The Virginian-Pilot reports fire officials say the youngest child, a 6-month-old, was in critical condition at a hospital following the Saturday fire. The other children, ranging in age from 3 to 10, were taken to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. Chesapeake Fire Department spokesman Steve Bradley said the fire started around noon when a skillet was left on a heated burner on a stove. The children were rescued by neighbors, and the fire was under control by 1 p.m. There was a single smoke detector on the second floor of the two-story house and it didn’t

work. The fire department is investigating.