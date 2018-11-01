Enrollment to start for Medicaid expansion population

| By

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – About 400,000 newly eligible low-income Virginia adults can start enrolling in Medicaid. Medicaid expansion enrollment starts Thursday in Virginia for coverage that will start at the beginning of 2019. Gov. Ralph Northam is set to provide remarks at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. Expanding Medicaid was one of Northam’s biggest legislative priorities. State lawmakers voted to expand Medicaid earlier this year, joining a majority of other states that have already expanded publicly funded health care to low-income adults. Medicaid expansion is a key part of former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law. The state has a website, www.coverva.org , to help people sign up.