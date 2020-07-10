“End Racism Now” to be painted on downtown Roanoke Street

| By

Roanoke City has given approval to a street mural that will be painted Sunday on the 200 block of Campbell Avenue; officials say the words “End Racism Now” will be painted on the street in front of the old municipal building. City officials declined to be interviewed further on the project before the project is underway Sunday, so it is not yet clear whether other street mural messages will be encouraged or what the guidelines for those messages might be.

Here is the official Roanoke City notice:

ROANOKE, VA – On Sunday, July 12, there will be a street closed from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM due to “Street Painting”. The following streets will be closed to through traffic:

“Street Painting” (Sunday, 7/12/2020) 5:00 AM – 9:00 PM