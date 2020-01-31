Empire Bakery in Rocky Mount expanding

| By

Empire Bakery in Rocky Mount cut the ribbon this morning on an expansion that will create 75 new jobs. The 10 million dollar-plus investment includes 32,000 square feet of new space and renovations to 12,000 more, plus 2.3 million dollars in new equipment. The company currently employs 185 people and produces ready-made cakes, cookies and desserts for Kroger and its affiliated divisions nationwide. Empire moved from Roanoke to Rocky Mount in 2010.H-R Recruiter Anthony Johnson says he has about 30 people left to hire:

1-31 Empire Bakery-WEB