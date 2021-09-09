Elections cannot be too far away; early in-person voting begins September 17

In case you are wondering how close we might be to election day, consider this: in-person early voting begins a week from tomorrow in Virginia, and area elections officials are already sending out ballots. Many of the voting procedures adopted for the first time in Virginia last year remain the same this time around; they include providing more than six weeks of early voting to all voters. You can request a ballot on line or in person at your city or county’s voter registration office. Elections officials expect a busy turnout through November 2nd, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: