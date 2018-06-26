Early poll: Kaine leads Stewart by 18% for U.S. Senate

The first statewide poll taken since Corey Stewart won the Republican Senate nomination shows him trailing Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine by 18 per cent. The Quinnipiac University poll released today finds Virginia voters favoring Kaine at the moment, 54 to 36 per cent. Men are about evenly split, but the poll shows women preferring Kaine more than two to one.

From Quinnipiac University: With a lead among women topping 2-1, Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the Democratic incumbent, has an overall lead of 54–36 percent over Republican challenger Corey Stewart, chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released today. Women back Sen. Kaine 61–28 percent, while men are divided with 46 percent for Kaine and 45 percent for Stewart, the independent Quinnipiac University Poll finds. White voters go Democratic 49–42 percent. Non-white voters go Democratic 66–20 percent. Stewart takes Republicans 83–7 percent. Kaine leads 94–1 percent among Democrats and 54–34 percent among independent voters. Virginia voters approve 55–36 percent of the job Kaine is doing and give him a 51–33 percent favorability rating. Stewart gets a divided 28–30 percent favorability, with 39 percent who don’t know enough about him to form an opinion of him.